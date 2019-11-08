Morelos stars for 'Gers

Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos scored one and set up another in four second-half minutes as Rangers gave themselves a real chance of making the Europa League knockout stages.

The Colombian produced a brilliant touch and finish with his left foot in the 69th minute to take his season tally to 21 - 11 of them in Europe and three of them in four group matches.

The striker then set up Steven Davis to fire home via a deflection and move Rangers level on seven points with leaders Young Boys in Group G and three ahead of Porto and Feyenoord.

Rangers gradually got on top after a slow start to make it a memorable night for Scottish football following Celtic's win at Lazio, although they needed two goal-line clearances to prevent their opponents taking the lead.

Rangers took the lead after 62 minutes.

Tavernier engineered a pass to Ryan Jack in room on the right wing and the midfielder picked out the only blue shirt in the box. Morelos did not have much space but he killed the ball and arrowed a left-footed strike inside the far post from 16 yards.

Morelos turned provider when he held up the ball near the byline and rolled it into the path of Davis. A deflection fooled the Porto goalkeeper after the Northern Ireland midfielder drilled a shot from 20 yards.

Rangers defended well as Porto threw the ball into the box on several occasions as they held on to clinch victory.