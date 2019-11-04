Man arrested as 'violent death' of boy (11) is probed

Gardai seal off the scene after the death of a young boy

A major investigation is under way into the death of a young boy in Limerick yesterday evening.

The body of the 11-year-old was discovered at a house in the city's Ballynanty area and emergency services were alerted.

The child had suffered a number of injuries and gardai believe he died violently.

Following the discovery, a 27-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation.

Custody

He was last night being questioned by detectives at Henry Street Garda Station.

The man in custody is known to the dead boy.

Last night members of the Garda Technical Bureau were carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified and was expected to attent the scene today.

A two-storey terraced house, where the body was found and which is situated in the shadow of Thomond Park rugby stadium, has been sealed off.

A cul de sac of 11 houses - including the house where the body was discovered - is also sealed off.

According to a local woman the alarm was raised between 7pm and 8pm.