Kate Middleton refused queen's invite to join royals for Christmas dinner until Prince William proposed, explosive new book claims

KATE Middleton refused an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to attend a family Christmas before her engagement to Prince William, a new book has claimed.

British royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote that the queen extended her first invitation to an unregistered partner for the traditional Christmas lunch to Kate in 2006.

However, the then 24-year-old declined the request, according to Lacey's book Battle of Brothers.

He writes that Kate "would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she was engaged and had a ring to prove it".

The book has also claimed that a serious rift developed between William and Prince Harry years before Meghan Markle came into the younger brother's life.

The response to the Nazi costume incident in 2005 prompted Harry to reconsider his older brother's involvement and the differing treatments of the pair.

Lacey also wrote that th queen felt Harry and Meghan were "erratic" in making their departure from the royal family.

William was said to be so angry at his brother's behaviour that he refused to dine with him alone before a summit with their grandmother at the height of the scandal surrounding the couple's decision to "leave the firm".