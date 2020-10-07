'I can't believe it' - Irish girl (9) beats over 1,000 hopefuls to to design new Manchester City shirt

Football fan Lucy Beth Duffy from Dublin has won her dream prize of a signed Manchester City shirt from Sergio Aguero.

It just so happens that talented Lucy Beth (9) designed the pink and blue kit herself.

The schoolgirl was one of over 1,000 entrants to the Puma and Manchester City's design-a-kit competition and her design won outright.

To commemorate her incredible achievement, Puma designed a limited-edition version of her design, which striker Sergio Aguero signed and promised to post to her in a special video address.

Lucy Beth also won a framed and signed print of Aguero wearing her design, which the Argentinian also wore in the special video address congratulating her.

"I am so excited to win this competition and I still can't believe Sergio Aguero made a video just for me," the youngster said.

"I decided to enter because I love drawing and colouring, and since it was Man City, I thought it was perfect for me."

Lucy Beth kept Man City's trademark blue and added a splash of pink for her vibrant design.

"I chose this design because they already have stripes and I just thought I'd rather have a pop of colour, so I did the stripes on the inside.

"I had to keep the blue because Man City is blue, so I added the pink for a pop of colour," she continued.

Entering the competition was and obvious choice for Lucy Beth as she and her family are die-hard Man City fans.

The family have an entire room dedicated to the Manchester club in their home in Beaumont, which is bedecked with memorabilia.

The youngster revealed her first time seeing the Blues in the Etihad Stadium in Manchester was in 2018. She returned to the stadium on New Year's Day 2020 with her family to watch Man City's victory over Everton.

"Puma did a great job. I can't believe my design became a real jersey - it's a thumbs up from me," Lucy Beth said.