Eight Irish tourist hotspots chosen by Lonely Planet for prestigious Ultimate Travel List

Eight tourist hotspots on the island of Ireland have been chosen by Lonely Planet for its Ultimate Travel List.

The Wild Atlantic Way is the top Irish draw, in 21st place, and ranks the highest among any new additions to the travel list worldwide.

The Wild Atlantic Way, which stretches from Donegal all the way to Cork, has been a phenomenally successful tourist attraction in recent years.

Other top draws making the cut were the Giant's Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Connemara, Brú na Bóinne, Sliabh Liag, Titanic Belfast and Trinity College Dublin.

The second edition of Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List features its 500 "most thrilling, memorable and interesting travel experiences in the world".

"We are delighted at this news and proud of Trinity's historic and beautiful campus," said a spokesperson for the college.

"Our world-renowned Old Library, whose treasures include the Book of Kells and the Long Room, normally attracts nearly one million people a year, making it one of the country's most-loved buildings."

Tourism Ireland welcomed the news, saying that while it is a time when international visitors cannot travel here, it is aiming to "keep the lights on" for the island to ensure we stay "front-of-mind" with prospective visitors for future holidays.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons said: "I am delighted to see eight fantastic attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland feature in the latest edition of Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List, including the Wild Atlantic Way, which comes in at number 21.

"I would like to thank Lonely Planet for the wonderful support they have shown to Ireland over the years.

"In what has been a truly terrible year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some good news for overseas tourism to Ireland.

"It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers around the world, until such time as they can visit again."

The ancient "lost city" of Petra in Jordan ranked as the ultimate place to visit once international travel is back to normal.

The Galapagos Islands ranked second, Uluru-Kata National Park in Australia was third, the Okavango Delta in Africa fourth and the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park in the US was fifth.