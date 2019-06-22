Bike gunman suspect arrested over his 'very distinctive tattoos'

Garda forensics officers in the laneway beside the Church of Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale, where dad Jordan Davis was shot dead shortly before 4pm on May 22

A Tallaght man remained in garda custody last night, being questioned about last month's gangland gun murder of drug dealer Jordan Davis (22).

Gardai announced details of the arrest yesterday, but the Herald can reveal the suspect (28) has been detained in Coolock Garda Station since Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested by armed gardai on the M1.

It can also be revealed that the suspect was identified by gardai because of "very distinctive tattoos".

Sources said he was quickly identified as the chief suspect in the case, which gardai believe was connected to a drugs debt.

"This is a very significant arrest and gardai believe this man was the gunman on a bike who shot dead Mr Davis," a source said last night.

Baby

The arrested Tallaght man is very close to a female whose brother is considered one of the main players in the northside's gangland scene.

Davis was shot dead while pushing his baby son in a buggy outside Our Lady Immaculate primary school in Darndale, where he was approached by a gunman on a pushbike shortly before 4pm on May 22.

Father-of-one Davis was murdered the day after his friend Sean Little (22) was shot dead in Walshestown in north Co Dublin.

Minutes before being shot, Davis had posted a tribute to Little on Facebook.

Both men were also friends of drug dealer Zach Parker (23), who was shot dead at Applewood, Swords, on January 17.

Jordan Davis

They were also known to Hamid Sanambar (40), who was shot dead in the driveway of Little's family home in Coolock on May 28.

There have been no charges yet in any of these murder cases.

Earlier this month, at Davis' funeral, Fr Leo Philomin said the victim was a young man who lived a life that was filled with anxiety and self-doubt, and whose life choices ultimately led him "literally into a dead end".

Addressing the mourners, Fr Philomin urged the community to turn its back on crime and drugs.

"There is an evil that destroys lives, relationships and homes. Drugs. Drug trafficking and all that goes with it is not glamorous," he said.

"We don't need to look further than why we are here. Just look around. I see a mother grieving. I see friends weeping.

"Drugs don't make you king. Drugs make you into a corpse, and those who sell and buy and sell again are the gravediggers with the stench of death.

"You become a slave to a lifestyle that makes you have to always look over your shoulder and wonder if you are the next target.

"It is not only I that urge you, but your families, your community, the people who love and care for you. They beg you to stop living the aimless kind of life, to not let your sense of right and wrong be dulled, but to make choices that give life."

Fr Philomin said Davis was a young man who lived a life filled with anxiety and self-doubt.

"We come to remember a man whose life choices ultimately led him literally into a dead end," the priest said.

In the Davis case, officers previously appealed to the public for information about a Fuji Nevada mountain bike they believe was used in the daytime killing.

Stalked

Detectives believe the assassin stalked Davis on the bike before gunning him down as he walked with his child.

The hitman left the bike on Belcamp Lane that day and it was recovered hours later and seized by gardai.

While Davis was known to gardai for his links to gangland criminals, he did not have any major convictions and was before the courts for only minor drug possessions.

Last April 19, he was fined €200 at Dublin District Court for possession of cannabis.