'TV show ruined my love life' says Young Offenders actress Demi

Demi Isaac Oviawe has said playing Linda in The Young Offenders has ruined her love life.

On Friday night, the final episode of season three of The Young Offenders capped off an incredible year for the 19-year-old actor.

However, when it comes to her personal life, Demi said people she fancies are put off by the character she plays.

"Let's just say it has been a fairly awkward couple of months, but I'm fine, I'm not mortified," she said.

"It's like when season one came out and the kissing scene with Alex went out.

"At home I couldn't get a shift from any of the lads I fancied.

"It was impossible. Mind you, I was still in secondary school and the lads I fancied were slagging me for the way I shifted on screen.

"Do you know how hard it is to explain to someone that isn't the way you kiss in real life?

"I've given up completely now on men. It has ruined my love life, but it has also been a blessing in disguise - less drama and all that."

As well as romance, Demi said the role of Linda follows her everywhere, professionally, as people struggle to separate her from the madcap character.

"A lot of people think that myself and Alex are together in real life," she said.

"We're not. I take that as a compliment on what a great actress I am.

"Obviously, the cast and crew are fantastic to work with, but Conor and Linda's relationship is something that personally I've never seen before in my life."

Demi's character had been involved in a number of calamitous intimate scenes with co-star Alex Murphy.

Whether it was attempting to lose her virginity in her father's office at school or hooking up in the back of a car, Demi said filming those scenes was "terrifying".

"Those sex scenes are not great craic," she said.

"A lot of our scenes are great fun and you're trying your hardest not to laugh.

"But when it comes to the more intimate scenes, I nearly died before filming them."

Speaking about filming her first raunchy scene, she said: "I hadn't acted in so long. I had just come off Dancing With The Stars, I was in the middle of the Leaving Cert and I just wasn't ready for it.

"Then the last scene I had to film was the sex scene in the back of the car and that was just terrifying."